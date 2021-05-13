Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $61.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $983.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

