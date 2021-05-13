Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 171,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.