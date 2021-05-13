Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 17.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. 4,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,371. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

