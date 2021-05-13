Science in Sport (LON:SIS) PT Raised to GBX 100

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIS stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Science in Sport has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £97.27 million and a P/E ratio of -55.38.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

In other Science in Sport news, insider Tim Wright acquired 34,715 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,647.65 ($32,202.31).

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.