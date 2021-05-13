Scotiabank Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $45.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

