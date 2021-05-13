Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$39.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.32 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion and a PE ratio of -44.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.