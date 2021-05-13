ScPrime Price Tops $0.11 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,651,293 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,682 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

