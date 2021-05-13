SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

