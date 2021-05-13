SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 20,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

