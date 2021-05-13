SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 160,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 5.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.36 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $869.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

