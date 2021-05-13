SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.68. 81,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,643. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

