SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

