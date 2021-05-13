SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $24.80. SelectQuote shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 43,832 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares in the company, valued at $41,932,162.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 899,885 shares of company stock worth $25,208,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 754,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 912,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SelectQuote by 857.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.88.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

