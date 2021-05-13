Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

