Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SNSE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,717. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNSE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

