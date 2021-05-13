Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.39, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,946,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

