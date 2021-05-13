SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $233,082.62 and approximately $195.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,022.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.07561930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.90 or 0.02522665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00636496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00176885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00811333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00638146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00600310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

