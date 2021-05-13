Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 25,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

SFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

