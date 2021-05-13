Signaturefd LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.29 and its 200-day moving average is $353.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $238.58 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

