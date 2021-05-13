Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after acquiring an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Total by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

