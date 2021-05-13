Signaturefd LLC Purchases 214 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

