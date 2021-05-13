Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

