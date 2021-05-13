Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 110,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Church & Dwight by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.