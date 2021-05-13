Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $372.84 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.