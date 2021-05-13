Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

