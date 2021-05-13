SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.88.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,968 shares of company stock worth $5,147,168. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.