Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Buys $109,400.00 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 397,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

