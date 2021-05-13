Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $729.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $47.48. 783,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,279,977. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 148,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.