SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. SLR Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 153,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

