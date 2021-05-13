Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,353. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

