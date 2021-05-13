Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.10 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.