SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $25.84 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $539,933.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $25.84 or 0.00052896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,951 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

