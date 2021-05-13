Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $231.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $269.00. Societe Generale’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $150.97 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.