Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

