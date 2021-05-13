Sogou (SOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Earnings History for Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit