Sogou (SOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

