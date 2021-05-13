SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.26 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 735,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.