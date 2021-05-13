Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

