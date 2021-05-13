Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.46. 693,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,200,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.