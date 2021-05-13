Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,057 shares of company stock worth $20,733,052. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

