SOTA Finance Market Capitalization Hits $5.32 Million (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $32,266.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.78 or 0.01063395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00069311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00112895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062527 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

