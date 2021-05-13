Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,255 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $21,386,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.