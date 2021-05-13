S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.35. 9,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.96. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $290.08 and a one year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.