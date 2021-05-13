Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

