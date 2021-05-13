SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after buying an additional 307,475 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

