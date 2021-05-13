SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s Largest Position

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3,996.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,710,000 after acquiring an additional 375,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

