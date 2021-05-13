SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lifted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $856,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,673. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

