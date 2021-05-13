SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

