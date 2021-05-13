SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period.

XBI traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $122.27. 356,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,412. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

