SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

