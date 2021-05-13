Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.41. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 676,741 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.